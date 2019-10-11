Republican Congressional Candidate gives House of Representatives a poor “grade”

BINGHAMTON N.Y – George Phillips, Republican candidate for Congress and history teacher, is giving the Democratic House of Representatives a failing grade.

Phillips was joined by his wife Diana this week in releasing his report card on what he calls the Pelosi Congress.

He gave the Democratic House majority under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi an F for its handling of the national debt, welfare reform and bi-partisanship.



In the areas of health care and national security, he graded them a D.

Phillips also had harsh criticism for former Republican Congresswoman

Claudia Tenney who recently announced that she is also running for the seat after losing her re-election bid 2 years ago to Anthony Brindisi.

“Claudia Tenney blew a big Republican district. This is a district that voted Republican for Governor by over 20 points, for President Trump by 16 points, that has 30,000 more Republicans in it. She lost the race here. I think Republican primary voters are going to remember that and say she’s not a very good bet for a rematch against Brindisi,” said Phillips.

Assuming they all qualify for the ballot, Phillips would face Tenney, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell and local educator Franklin Sager in a Republican primary next June to see who would take on Brindisi next Fall.