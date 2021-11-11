REPORT: New York traffic fatalities increased in 2021

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by QuoteWizard has found that traffic fatalities in New York have increased since 2020. The report shows that fatal crashes are up 13% in the first half of 2021.

In the first half of 2020, there were 351 traffic fatalities in New York. In the first half on 2021, the number of fatalities was 398. Traffic fatalities are also up 19% from 2019.

The report found the increase in fatalities is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first statewide COVID lockdown went into effect in March 2020, which is when the number of speeding-related deaths increased. The report said speeding-related statistics are not yet available for 2021, but the number of speeding-related deaths increased by 11% in 2020.

The report also found that people ages 25 to 34 saw the largest increase in traffic fatalities by about 17.5%. Traffic fatalities among men and Black people increased by 9% and 23% respectively.

Overall, traffic fatalities in the United States increased by 16% in the first half on 2021. Oregon, South Dakota and Mississippi each experienced a 50% increase in fatalities.

The report used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and National Safety Council (NSC). NSC data was used to calculate the number of deaths in each state in 2019 and 2020.

To see the full report on traffic fatalities, you can visit the QuoteWizard website.