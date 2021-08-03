Report finds that Cuomo sexually harassed women

ALBANY, NY – An investigation into Governor Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced findings of the nearly five-month investigation which was conducted by two outside lawyers.

Investigators spoke to 179 people and found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

Cuomo was defiant in a live streamed statement in which he maintained that he has done nothing wrong and that his words and actions were misinterpreted.

Cuomo did not comply with multiple demands from fellow leaders that he resign and the A-G’s report will be turned over to the Assembly committee considering impeachment.

Louis Finley of our sister station in Albany has reaction from state leaders at the capitol.

Attorney General Letita James’s report on sexual harrassment allegations against Governor Cuomo has led to a tidal wave of calls from lawmakers demanding him step down.

“They read into comments that I made and draw inferences that I never meant.”

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says Governor Cuomo’s response showed “no ownership” of the claims brought against him.

“The Governor seemed to challenge the facts and the very basis of the report in his response.”

Now the Senate Minority Leader says he’s done with lawmkers calling on the Governor to step down.

He wants to see action.

“For the people who said you should resign, and then turn around and be with them publically, what are you doing?”

“There’s no conceivable way that this Governor should renominated for another term.”

At least one Democratic Lawmaker has said he will vote in favor of impeachment if it comes to it.

Another leader, Assemblyman Phil Steck wants an impeachment probe to include the Governor’s book deal and the investigation into Nursing Homes.

“We have a meeting on the 9th of August and I’m sure the question to move forward on this allegation or to continue and consider the other matters, I’m sure that will come up.”

Ortt calls waiting to investigate further impeachment offense an excuse because the result is the same.

“Let’s wait and find out jut how bad this person is completely and then we’ll decide if they should be removed from office. That is sport of a silly argument to me.”