Report: Average monthly energy bill in NY is over $300

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy bills in New York State continue to heat up.

A recent report released by the personal financial website WalletHub, 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States, determined energy consumption and costs in each of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

These were compared using a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Specifically, the report ranked Connecticut had the highest energy cost of $411 per month, and the District of Columbia had the lowest of $217 per month.

Source: WalletHub

For New Yorkers, the average monthly energy bill was $303, which was the same as Wisconsin and Nebraska.

New York was also found to have the following average monthly electricity bills:

  • Monthly electricity cost: $102
  • Monthly natural-gas cost: $68
  • Monthly motor-fuel cost: $105
  • Monthly home heating-oil cost: $29

Full rankings and costs are listed in the chart below:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Energy Cost Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank) Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank) Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank) Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank) 
1Connecticut$411$166
(3)		$46
(11)		$124
(45)		$74
(4)
2Wyoming$403$115
(36)		$41
(17)		$246
(1)		$1
(27)
3Massachusetts$380$135
(25)		$63
(3)		$128
(42)		$54
(6)
4Georgia$374$155
(8)		$41
(18)		$179
(5)		$0
(45)
5Alabama$371$181
(1)		$21
(39)		$169
(12)		$0
(43)
6Maine$370$128
(29)		$7
(49)		$143
(28)		$92
(1)
7Alaska$366$145
(12)		$66
(2)		$123
(46)		$32
(7)
8Mississippi$358$159
(6)		$18
(46)		$181
(3)		$0
(50)
9Indiana$356$136
(24)		$40
(19)		$179
(4)		$1
(28)
10New Hampshire$355$142
(16)		$20
(43)		$112
(48)		$82
(2)
11Rhode Island$347$132
(27)		$62
(4)		$98
(50)		$56
(5)
12Missouri$346$137
(21)		$40
(20)		$169
(11)		$0
(38)
13West Virginia$343$143
(15)		$27
(31)		$169
(10)		$4
(15)
14Vermont$338$118
(33)		$17
(47)		$128
(41)		$74
(3)
15North Dakota$336$138
(19)		$24
(38)		$168
(13)		$5
(13)
16Oklahoma$336$137
(22)		$36
(25)		$163
(14)		$0
(44)
17South Carolina$335$176
(2)		$16
(48)		$142
(30)		$0
(31)
18Minnesota$328$111
(41)		$44
(14)		$170
(8)		$3
(19)
19Texas$326$157
(7)		$21
(41)		$148
(23)		$0
(48)
20Virginia$324$149
(9)		$27
(30)		$142
(29)		$5
(14)
21South Dakota$322$141
(17)		$26
(34)		$151
(21)		$3
(17)
22Nevada$322$117
(34)		$35
(26)		$170
(9)		$0
(32)
23Maryland$321$136
(23)		$39
(21)		$137
(37)		$9
(12)
24California$321$107
(44)		$38
(23)		$175
(6)		$0
(39)
25Kentucky$320$138
(20)		$25
(36)		$157
(17)		$0
(29)
26North Carolina$320$144
(14)		$18
(45)		$156
(18)		$2
(21)
27Hawaii$319$160
(4)		$5
(50)		$154
(20)		$0
(51)
28Arkansas$318$132
(26)		$27
(32)		$159
(15)		$0
(47)
29New Jersey$317$117
(35)		$60
(6)		$126
(43)		$15
(10)
30Tennessee$316$149
(10)		$21
(40)		$147
(24)		$0
(37)
31Michigan$315$112
(40)		$57
(7)		$145
(25)		$1
(23)
32Delaware$315$144
(13)		$32
(28)		$125
(44)		$13
(11)
33Kansas$314$128
(28)		$46
(10)		$140
(33)		$0
(41)
34Pennsylvania$313$124
(30)		$46
(12)		$121
(47)		$23
(9)
35Utah$311$86
(51)		$51
(8)		$174
(7)		$0
(33)
36New Mexico$310$92
(49)		$29
(29)		$189
(2)		$0
(42)
37Ohio$308$115
(37)		$50
(9)		$140
(32)		$3
(18)
38Montana$305$115
(38)		$33
(27)		$155
(19)		$2
(20)
39Florida$304$160
(5)		$4
(51)		$140
(31)		$0
(46)
40New York$303$102
(46)		$68
(1)		$105
(49)		$29
(8)
41Wisconsin$303$110
(42)		$41
(16)		$148
(22)		$4
(16)
42Nebraska$303$122
(31)		$36
(24)		$144
(26)		$0
(36)
43Iowa$301$119
(32)		$38
(22)		$143
(27)		$1
(25)
44Louisiana$301$145
(11)		$20
(42)		$136
(38)		$0
(40)
45Illinois$300$101
(47)		$61
(5)		$138
(35)		$0
(35)
46Idaho$298$114
(39)		$26
(33)		$157
(16)		$1
(24)
47Arizona$295$140
(18)		$18
(44)		$137
(36)		$0
(49)
48Oregon$275$110
(43)		$25
(37)		$140
(34)		$1
(26)
49Colorado$269$92
(50)		$43
(15)		$134
(39)		$0
(34)
50Washington$262$104
(45)		$26
(35)		$131
(40)		$2
(22)
51District of Columbia$217$97
(48)		$45
(13)		$75
(51)		$0
(30)

For the full report, visit the WalletHub website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News