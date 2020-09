BINGHAMTON, NY – Repair work is underway on a Binghamton school that was built following the 2011 flood.

A small section of the stone wall that forms the back of the gymnasium at MacArthur Elementary has failed.

According to district officials, the remaining wall has been shored up as the district seeks warranty relief from the manufacturer.

The building was opened to students almost 5 years ago in November 2015 following an 18 month-long construction that cost roughly $76M.