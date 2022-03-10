WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A lawmaker that represents the North Country has voiced criticism following the recent ban on Russian oil.
In a move against Russia on March 8, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas import through an executive order.
The ban also blocked new U.S. investments in Russia’s energy sector and prohibited Americans from financing foreign companies that invest in this energy.
In response to the order, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, issued a statement on Tuesday night regarding the ban. Her full statement is included below:
“Today’s announcement by President Biden is another blow to American energy independence. Joe Biden is just swapping out one bloodthirsty dictator’s oil for oil from multiple other dictators. This will only make America more reliant on its adversaries. We must unleash American energy dominance and no longer depend on our foreign adversaries for oil and gas. That is the only way America can reverse the historic gas prices hurting families across the country and ensure our energy and national security.”Rep. Stefanik, R-NY, March 8, 2022