GLEN AUBREY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro has sent a letter to the Postmaster General in Washington D.C. on behalf of Glen Aubrey residents who no longer have a post office.

The post office closed on Saturday August 26 when its lease ran out.

This has forced many residents of the hamlet in the Town of Nanticoke to drive to Whitney Point for their daily mail as they are not offered home delivery. The closure of the office has been met with a lot of anger and frustration by residents who say it was also closed for several weeks earlier this year after a car crashed into the building causing an injury to a customer inside.

A meeting of postal customers was recently held to discuss the situation. Molinaro is asking the Postal Service about the timeline of when it knew that its lease wouldn’t be renewed and what steps it has taken to find a new location.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to a Postal Service spokesman asking about the earlier crash and why a new location wasn’t secured by the time the lease ran out.

All the spokesman would say was to confirm the closure date and reiterate the Postal Service’s plan to open a new location.