BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is inviting local seniors to join him for an afternoon discussion as he works to educate and provide services to those in need.

On September 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Molinaro will host a Senior Resource Fair at the American Legion Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton. During this fair, attendees will be able to engage with Molinaro and his team in order to share comments and resolve issues they are having with federal agencies such as the VA, IRS, and Social Security Administration.

The fair will also feature local specialized service organizations who will be providing seniors in attendance with education on their resources. Featured businesses include, Broome County Office for Aging, Broome County Comptroller’s Office, Broome County Health Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Tier Independence Center, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Action for Older Persons Inc.

“Join us on September 6 in Binghamton as we come together for our Senior Resource Fair. Our dedicated constituent service team and local partners will be connecting with local seniors and providing specialized services. We remain committed to ensuring seniors in Upstate New York are heard and have their needs met,” said Molinaro.

The Senior Resource Fair follows Molinaro’s August Action Plan, in which he met with hundreds of constituents across New York’s 19th District for listening sessions and constituent service events.