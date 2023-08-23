VESTAL, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) As part of his August Action Plan, Congressman Marc Molinaro will be celebrating Broome County residents of every ability with a field day.

Molinaro will be hosting a Think DIFFERENTLY Field Day on August 30 at Arnold Park in Vestal. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals of all ages, especially those with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, will be able to join Molinaro for a lunch, guest speakers, and an afternoon of summer activities. All attendees will receive a Congressional Certificate for participating in the field day.

“As part of my August Action Plan, I am excited to announce another installment of my Think DIFFERENTLY Field Days, set to take place in Broome County on August 30th. Building on these meaningful events that originated during my time as County Executive, we will have summer games for individuals of all abilities and provide opportunities for families to interact with local service providers. Join us for a memorable day,” said Molinaro.

The event builds off of the Think DIFFERENTLY field days Molinaro hosted when he served as Dutchess County Executive. Earlier this month, the congressman held another Think DIFFERENTLY field day in Columbia County.

Established in 2015, Think DIFFERENTLY is a call to action created by Molinaro to educate the community in order to further support those living with special needs and disabilities.