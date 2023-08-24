BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Congressman Marc Molinaro is paying a visit to Broome County to connect with constituents and discuss a variety of issues.

On August 25, from 3 to 5 p.m., Molinaro will be holding an Open House event at his Broome County Office. The event is open to the public and will serve as an open space for those in attendance to share comments and ask questions. Guests will also be able to view the office space and learn how the office can help resolve issues with federal agencies like the VA, IRS, and Social Security Administration.

“I am thrilled to extend an invitation to Upstate New Yorkers for an Open House at my Binghamton office on August 25. Constituent services remain at the forefront of our office’s mission. This event serves as an opportunity for us to connect and share the ways our office can be a resource to the community,” said Molinaro.

The Open House event is part of the representative’s August Action Plan. Throughout the month of August, Molinaro visited all 11 counties in New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in community events, host roundtables, and participate in constituent service events.

Molinaro’s office is located at 49 Court Street.