BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) With assistance from Congressman Marc Molinaro, two local universities are receiving a combined total of nearly $2 million.

Molinaro announced on Monday that SUNY Binghamton and Cornell University will be receiving funding for further scientific research. Binghamton will be receiving $208,525 to advance their research on deafness, and $1.47 million is being awarded to Cornell for research on mental health disorders. The funding is available through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am proud to announce nearly $2 million in federal funding towards groundbreaking research at SUNY Binghamton and Cornell University. These investments for research on deafness and mental health will drive scientific progress and improve the lives of individuals affected by these challenges,” said Molinaro.

Molinaro has been working to prioritize healthcare in Upstate, New York through federal grants and funding in order to support research, community health centers, and medical programs. As a part of his Healthcare Priorities for 2024, Molinaro has committed himself to the further aid of medical care in underserved communities, Social Security and Medicare, and support for those facing mental health and substance abuse disorders.