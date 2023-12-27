TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Tompkins County legislator is gearing up for a run for New York State Senate next year.

Republican Mike Sigler of Lansing is preparing a campaign for the 52nd district seat currently held by Democrat Lea Webb.

Sigler works for Park Outdoor Advertising and has been on the Tompkins County Legislature for 13 years. He’s established a campaign website and has printed up candidate business cards.

Among the issues listed on his site is immigration.

Sigler argues that the open border with Mexico is fueling the trade of deadly opioid drugs.

And he says New York City’s efforts to transfer migrants upstate could only worsen an affordable housing problem.