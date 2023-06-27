BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) U.S. Representative Marc Molinaro announced that he and his constituent service team will be holding mobile office hours in Broome and Greene Counties.

On Tuesday June 27th, members of the community will be able to connect with Molinaro’s representatives at the Owego Shared Services Building in Apalachin to share comments and resolve issues they may be having. The team will be there from 11 am to 1 pm. A similar event will be held on Thursday June 29th from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Windham Town Hall in Hensonville.

If you are unable to attend this event, Molinaro’s offices in Broome County and Greene County are open 9am – 5pm, Monday through Friday. Offices are accessible by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the office at (607) 242-0200 or online at molinaro.house.gov