Rep. Anthony Brindisi on DirecTV negotiations

DirecTV viewers in our area are still being deprived of the programming on WIVT and WBGH as a result of DirecTV and AT&T U-verse’s decision to unilaterally drop our channels from its system.

Nexstar Media Group is setting the record straight on a misinformation campaign launched by DirecTV that erroneously alleges that Nexstar pulled its channels. That is not correct, DirecTV pulled the channels rather than agree to a 30 day extension that Nexstar offered. Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling on the satellite TV company to change this.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says “DirecTV and their parent company AT&T in my opinion are not negotiating in good faith to keep those stations on the air. I think it’s a public safety issue because many people get their local news, weather and if there’s an emergency in the area they turn to their local TV stations to get that information. I would encourage AT&T the parent company of DirecTV to get back to the bargaining table with these stations so we can get them back on the air as quickly as possible.”

DirecTV subscribers are encouraged to call the company at 855-567-1569 to express their frustration.