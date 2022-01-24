BINGHAMTON, NY – As the statewide eviction moratorium came to a close recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is encouraging needy residents to apply for rent relief.

Since the start of the pandemic, the City has allocated 1 point 2 million dollars in federal CARES Act funding for direct housing assistance for residents.

There is approximately 620 thousand dollars available for low- and moderate-income tenants and homeowners to assist with rental, mortgage and utility payments.

Residents may now request up to 12 months of coverage.

To apply, Kraham is encouraging residents to call 2-1-1 to start the application process.