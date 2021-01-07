Renovations set for Southern Tier Community Center

ENDICOTT, NY – Renovations are being prepared to upgrade the former Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in Endicott.

The Southern Tier Community Center announced today that it received approximately 1 point 5 million dollars in donations from several organizations for its remodeling process.

Donations are coming from the Broome County United Way, the Decker Foundation, and other local organizations.

The center is operated by the Children’s Home in Hillcrest.

Rendered pictures were placed along the wall that showed how the center will repaint its walls, redo its floors, and more.

Director Nikki Post says the biggest part of this project is the new pool.

“Adding the aquatics program and having the swim lessons and the water aerobics and open swim and things like that, gives people an outlet, gives people an opportunity to do something, especially here in Broome County. We have long winters and things like that. It helps with all of that, getting them outside the house and getting them active,” says Post.

The pool will be indoors and on the first floor of the community center.

To learn more about the Southern Tier Community Center, visit CHOWC.org.