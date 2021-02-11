Renaissance Floral gets ready for the Valentine’s rush

BINGHAMTON, NY – Time is running out on getting Valentine’s Day gifts, including one of the holiday’s most sought after items.

Renaissance Floral Gallery is in the midst of their busiest season of the year as romantics are in search of the perfect bouquet of flowers.

Owner Ken Havenstein says the most desired items are red roses, but they do offer many other arrangements as well.

Havenstein says this time of year provides a big boost for the shop economically, and that customers who decide to go there can expect a high quality experience.

“When they come to Renaissance Floral, it’s with the idea that we attempt to wait on each individual customer. We try to target exactly what they’re looking for. Usually, there’s a better rapport with the customer than they might receive some place else,” says Harvenstein.

Havenstein says while orders have been coming in for a bit now, the bulk will continue to come through right up to Sunday.

Renaissance also offers stuffed animals, candies, and balloons to add along with your flowers.

Renaissance is open from now through Saturday from 8 to 8, and on Sunday from roughly 6 to 8 for any last minute shoppers.