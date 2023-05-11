BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton has lost a medical pioneer.

Doctor Beverly Hosten Dorsey passed away Tuesday evening at the ripe young age of 98.

NewsChannel 34 had the privilege of sitting down with Dorsey last month for a look back at her trailblazing career.

M. Beverly Hosten, M.D.

That’s the name on her medical degree from Howard University. While in medical school, she met her future husband, Beverly Roscoe Dorsey. The 2 Doctor Dorseys got married and moved to his hometown of Binghamton. It was a much smaller town than where she grew up.

Dorsey said, “I was born in the center of the universe. And people always say, ‘Where is that?’ And then I say, ‘New York City!'”

The Dorseys both got jobs as Doctors for Endicott-Johnson Shoes before launching a private practice of their own. Beverly was the first Black female doctor in our region. She says she was treated with respect by her colleagues while making rounds at local hospitals.

Dorsey said, “I had my bona fide medical degree. Any patients who did not want me to attend them, that was their option and their loss.”

She said she always strove to establish a relationship with her patients. She found that many of the women liked talking about more than just their medical concerns.

Dorsey said, “I wanted the feeling of talking and exchanging experiences and emotions with another woman.”

The Dorseys had 2 daughters, Adrienne and Jeannine. Jeannine says her mother had a reputation of doing what she said she was going to do and always caring for others.

Jeannine Thomas said, “I am very thankful to have her as a role model for caring for people in that way. Not just in the medical office, but people in the community, all the organizations that she’s been involved in.”

And the list is long, including the Girl Scouts, YWCA, Family and Children’s Society and her sorority, the Apalachin alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. Many of them turned out for a birthday celebration for Beverly last month, and a farewell party as she had been planning to move to Maryland to be near Jeannine who recently retired.

Dorsey said, “It was really overwhelming. I did not expect so many people to come and I just had a good time.”

She said that while there were some difficult patients over the years that she would’ve liked to throw out the window, she says she learned early on not to hold onto pet grievances.

Dorsey said, “You can’t carry around the baggage and luggage of hatred and dislike. It doesn’t help your heart or your soul really.”

Beverly’s advice: love your fellow man and love God.

Dorsey said, “We always have dislikes but I have said to myself, ‘Beverly, you have to get beyond that. You have to learn how to love and you have to give love.'”

Jeannine Thomas tells NewsChannel 34 that plans are still being made for a memorial service for her mother.