ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Greater Binghamton has lost a fierce advocate for justice and civil rights. Billie Anderson died Sunday at the age of 91. This morning, friends and colleagues gathered to remember the woman who was never afraid to fight for what is right.

A group of fellow activists shared memories of Billie Anderson on the back deck of Brenda Brown’s home in Endwell. Anderson’s daughter Roxanne Graham says her mother raised her 6 children to stand up for what they believed in.

“A fierce warrior who was out there on the battlefield, not just for her family, but for the community and everyone that she could help,” said her daughter, Roxanne Graham.

Graham says her mother spoke out against discrimination in local schools and held districts accountable. She resurrected the local chapter of the NAACP in the 1970’s, helped coordinate get out the vote efforts and organized young Black women to be politically active. Brenda Brown met Anderson at Trinity AME Zion Church in Binghamton shortly after moving to the area. Brown says Anderson wasn’t overly concerned with what others thought of her.

“There will always be critics out there. But you have to let that roll off your shoulders to say, ‘Hey, you may criticize me. I may not do it the way you want to do it, but I’m going to do it because I want to make a difference,” said Brown.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan says Anderson and other local Black women were a conduit for concerns of the local Black community.

“If it wasn’t for the community of Black women, there’s some men in there too, but Black women are the backbone of the movement. They always have been,” said Ryan.

Vicky Brown got to know Anderson when they worked together at the NAACP. Vicky Brown says Anderson was always willing to work hard.

“She was so kind at the same time. Everybody say what you want to remember about Billie, but personally, Billie never said no. No matter how much she had done, she never said no,” said Brown.

For 30 years, Anderson worked at Opportunities for Broome alongside longtime director Dave Duncan. Duncan says she would take needy families directly to the Department of Social Services to demand that they receive immediate help.

“These people need to eat now. They have to have a place to live now. Not tomorrow. Not next week. So, she didn’t go through all of the bureaucratic process. She did it much quicker,” said Duncan.

Tina Archie grew up friends with Anderson’s children and later was recruited by her to be the NAACP President. Archie says she was inspired.

“I learned a lot from her. But to be honest, I wasn’t a fraction of the woman Billie was. I was good, but I was nowhere near touching Billie Anderson. I dare to say I might be wrong, but in my lifetime, I will never meet another Billie. I will never meet another Mrs. Billie D. Anderson,” said Archie.

Brenda Brown says she’s like to see a portion of a Binghamton school dedicated to Billie Anderson. Either way, Roxanne Graham says her mother’s legacy will live on

“I’d like her to be remembered as a force to be reckoned with. If she wanted something to be done, she was going to do her best to see it get done,” said Graham.

Services for Billie Anderson will be held next Thursday August 3rd at United Presbyterian Church at 42 Chenango Street in Binghamton. Viewing will take place from 11 to 12:45 and the funeral will begin at 1 o’clock.