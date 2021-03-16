Remarkable Women: Meet Naima Kradjian

BINGHAMTON, NY- Tonight we return to our Remarkable Women series with a woman who is no stranger to hard work.

Naima Kradjian grew up with an “anything is possible” attitude, and now that attitude is reflected in her long-term project to restore and expand the Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City.

NewsChannel 34’s Emily Venuti shows us how Naima connects passion and productivity everyday.

Naima Kradjian comes into work every day with the same goal – improve the preforming arts in Greater Binghamton – and she’s prepared to do whatever it takes to get there.

Over the past 18 years, Naima has worked tirelessly on an ongoing project to restore the Goodwill Theatre and Firehouse Stage and ultimately make Johnson City a theatre destination.

“You finish things and you don’t not do something because it’s hard,” says Naima.

Naima started her career in New York City, where she lived for 6 years making a living booking commercials and even a soap opera.

Her life of glitz and glamour came crashing down, however, when newly married Namia was struck by a drunk driver, crushing her legs and killing her husband.

“When I see an obstacle it doesn’t deter me because even as a child, bad things happen, and then we got through them,” says Naima.

With her performance career pushed aside, Namia moved to Binghamton and rediscovered her passion and turned to behind the scenes work, and, helping artists better themselves and their craft.

“A lot of people just, you know, a bowl is a bowl. And for me, a bowl is a container that could have interesting things in it,” says Naima.

Naima has been pouring her heart and soul into her theatre restoration project, battling for funding and support to breathe creative life into downtown Johnson City.

Director of Marketing and Volunteer coordinator for the Goodwill Theatre, Ashley Depew, has known Naima for 13 years and says that her grit and determination is inspiring.

“She doesn’t shy away from any of the like lofty planning stuff to you know shoveling and getting dirty I guess. She does all of it. Which is great, that’s what helps us see her as a leader,” says Ashley.

As hard as she works, it all comes together for Naima when the lights go down and the performance begins at the Schorr Family Firehouse stage.

“It’s not about being thanked. It’s about seeing that joy and seeing the joy of people who don’t know each other but they’ve experienced something together,” says Naima.

And maybe, it’s a little bit about enjoying what she’s done so far.

“Two or three of the artists, three of them, I saw them on Broadway. I saw them perform on Broadway, and they’re performing in the Goodwill Theatre. That’s phenomenal to me,” says Naima.

After everything she’s gone through, Naima says she still isn’t sure if “remarkable” is the best word to describe her.

“I think I’m a woman who has drive and I think there are qualities that people have that are yin and yang. I could be called stubborn or I could be called someone with great perseverance,” says Naima.

No matter what you call her, Johnson City theatre goers have Naima to thank as they take their seats and get comfortable, getting ready for another unique, cultural experience.