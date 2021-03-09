Remarkable Women: Meet Myrph McMahon

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our Remarkable Women series begins tonight, with the profiles of four women who are making a difference in the community with their passion and drive.

Myrph McMahon developed a talent for working with dogs at a young age, and has used that skill to help train affordable service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

As NewsChannel 34 Emily Venuti shows us, her non-profit, Stand With Me, is already making a huge difference since its start in 2016.

For Francess “Myrph” McMahon, life is about passion and purpose.

Luckily for her, she found both at a young age.

“If you were having a problem with a dog, talk to this little kid, she can get your dog to do anything,” says Myrph.

Myrph ultimately found her calling in dog training, specifically service dogs for veterans with PTSD.

“They pulled me in. Circumstances drew me in to running a non-profit organization to help veterans. It’s a heart-breaking plight that they’re in,” says Myrph.

Growing up in Binghamton, Myrph trained hunting dogs, and later moved to veterinary sales, but struggled to find meaning in it.

She later found herself working as a mental health counselor at Catholic Charities, but ultimately, it was the dogs she came back to, to found Myrph’s Dog Training and later, the non-profit Stand With Me, for veterans.

“I’d been getting the calls and they’d become more frequent and more regular for maybe 9 or 10 years. It grew in intensity the phone calls from veterans asking for help,” says Myrph.

Service dogs can run anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000, and aren’t paid for by the Veterans Association for veterans with a mental disability, which is where Myrph’s organization comes in, relieving them of the financial burden.

Jeff Kreider is a StandWithMe graduate, and now he navigates the world with his service dog, Abby, and says he doesn’t think he’d be alive without the help of both her and Myrph.

“I’m being more active, I’m being more outspoken. My depression is there but I can keep it under control. My PTSD I can keep under control. She has literally saved my life,” says Kreider.

In Myrph’s classes, the student veterans start with their own dogs they’ve already bonded with, and they work together to train and become a team, which sometimes means facing obstacles.

Myrph keeps in touch with her students’ therapists, and reads their body language, so as not to push them past their limits.

“When I notice that a veteran is starting to get stressed, it’s required of me to notice, because veterans are stoic people and they’re never going to say, ‘I’m freaking out, I’m exhausted, I’m in pain and I can’t do this anymore,'” says Myrph.

Myrph may not think she’s remarkable, but her students and graduates beg to differ.

“There’s nothing I can do to pay back what she’s given me,” says Kreider.