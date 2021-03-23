Remarkable Women: Meet Kwamia Sanford

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our Remarkable Women series continues tonight, with the story of a Brooklyn girl who realized her dream of becoming a nurse at a young age.

Now, Kwamia Sanford works as a nurse practitioner for UHS, when she’s not busy with her husband and son.

NewsChannel 34’s Emily Venuti shows us what a difference you can make when your favorite thing to do is help people.

When she’s not on the frontlines of COVID-19, Nurse Practioner Kwamia Sanford enjoys family time with her son, Tanner, and husband, Vincent.

Family is everything for Mia, who has sculpted a life helping others, drawing inspiration from a home nurse who helped care for her sick grandfather when Mia was a child.

“And when she came she would stay for awhile, like 2 or 3 hours, you know she’d sit and watch tv with him and kind of find out more about our family and his story. Of course, being a nurse I know that’s not what’s required,” says Kwamia.

Mia says her grandfather, who was fondly know as “Big Dad,” was her best friend growing up.

His illness and passing was devastating, but Mia turned a bad situation into inspiration for the rest of her life, practicing first in hospice care before moving to walk-in and hospital care.

“Recently I’ve lost a significant amount of weight just trying to be a lot healthier and be around longer for my family and I think hospice kind of gave me that too,” says Kwamia.

In 2013, Mia met Vincent, who swears his life was drastically changed at their fateful meeting.

“That is Kwamia. That is what she wants to do. She wants to make a positive impact on your life. And she definitely did for me,” says Vincent.

Later on, their son Tanner was born.

Tanner is autistic, and while that can feel like an additional burden, Mia and Vincent want him to know that his future is unlimited.

“He does not have a ceiling over his head. He may have to work a little bit harder than some of his counterparts for whatever reason, but he can be anything he wants to be,” says Kwamia.

At work, Mia does everything from administrating the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to treating and diagnosing patients in the UHS hospital system.

Nursing comes with its challenges, and Mia knows it’s okay to not have all the answers.

“No one ever knows everything, no matter how long you’re working there’s always going to be something that you don’t know, something that someone is better at than you,” says Kwamia.

And while a pandemic causes added strain, Mia says the recognition for strong nurses doesn’t hurt.

“They say 2020 was supposed to be the year of the nurse. So, Florence Nightingale said that the vision of nursing that she imagined, would take 100 years, or some number like that, to achieve. And it turned out that 2020 was supposed to be that year,” says Kwamia.

And at the end of the day, Mia just hopes she can help people, but also serve as a example of a happy, Black,

American family in a time we need it most.

“We’re smart people. We are kind people. And we just like to be an example for people who maybe don’t encounter people who look like us very often,” says Kwamia.

Mia says she’ll accept the title of Remarkable Woman, but only if she can share it will all other nurses on the frontlines.

As for Vincent, he just wants the world to know how hard his wife works.

“I just want her to be recognized. I think she deserves to be recognized,” says Vincent.

The war against COVID-19 may not be over, but it’s certainly comforting to know nurses like Mia are out there, making it just a little bit easier.