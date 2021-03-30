Remarkable Women: Meet Brooke Akam

BINGHAMTON, NY – For our final Remarkable Women segment, we’re introducing you to a woman whose positive attitude and commitment to kindness is inspiring.

Through her work at the Southern Tier Independence Center, Brooke Akam works hard to make sure those with disabilities have the same opportunity to live on their own and lead their own lives, just like everyone else.

NewsChannel 34’s Emily Venuti shows us how a little positivity goes a long way.

Simply put, Brooke Akam loves her job.

Brooke works as a Direct Support Professional at the Southern Tier Independence Center, where she helps adults with disabilities live on their own and lead fulfilling lives.

She says her clients bring her so much joy.

“How good would your day be if every day you could find one little piece of joy? And that’s what they do. They do that for me, I don’t do that for them, they do that for me,” says Brooke.

Brooke sees about 4 to 8 people at a time, and is currently working with Chad Barrett.

Chad lives on his own and works as a dishwasher for UHS. He says he and Brooke go for walks and watch horror movies, but they also work on tougher stuff like cooking and cleaning.

“We always have some type of fun what we’re doing and she makes, we make each other laugh,” says Chad.

And laughing is something Brooke loves to do, though she’s no stranger to the darker times. When she was in high school, Brooke temporarily lost her voice and later suffered a stroke at age 30.

That hasn’t stopped her from doing everything she wants, and she encourages everyone to look at those with disabilities the same way.

“I think that people assume that they should feel sorry for people with disabilities. That you should pity, you know, pity them? Which is just beyond me because a lot of people I know wouldn’t change a thing about who they are,” says Brooke.

Brooke says she was first introduced to the stigma in 6th grade, when no one went out of their way to be kind to the disabled children in her classroom.

She adds her parents always set a great example of caring and kindness, which served as a baseline for how to treat others, a foundation she thinks some people forget about.

“I think they forget that it takes a little bit to treat somebody with decency. Treat everybody the way that you want to be treated it’s such a simple rule,” says Brooke.

Though Brooke brings positivity everywhere she goes, she also understands the importance of getting through the dark times to get to the light, be it in her own life or in the lives of her clients.

“I might not be family but I’m gonna care for you like you were my family. And I’m gonna care for you and make sure that when you fall there’s somebody there to pick you up,” says Brooke.

Brooke doesn’t think her work with STIC doesn’t make her special or remarkable. She’s just someone with a passion, doing what she feels is right.

“My pockets may be empty but my soul is so full,” says Brooke.

Brooke is in the running for our Woman of the Year, which we will announce on Thursday.