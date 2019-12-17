Remarkable Women Contest – one local winner wins two nights in NYC and attends a taping of the Mel Robbins Show

We all have women in our lives that are, quite simply, remarkable.

Be it mothers, grandmothers, sisters, friends…there are so many people who share such endearing, awesome qualities.

We want to hear about all the women you love in your life – and we want to reward them.

Our Remarkable Women Contest will be active through December 31st, and the top four women will be profiled in our newscasts, which each woman getting their own story.

Then, we’ll select one winner and fly her out to New York City for a taping of the Mel Robbin’s Show Remarkable Women Special, where she’ll be joined by the winners from across the company.

One local winner will receive an all expenses paid trip to New York City, attend a Mel Robbins show taping and spend two nights in the city.

Make sure to get your entries in! We don’t have a lot of time!

Enter now.