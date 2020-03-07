Remarkable Woman Reva Reid wins trip to New York City to attend a taping of the Mel Robbins Show

BINGHAMTON – After great deliberation, NewsChannel 34 has selected its Remarkable Women winner: occupational therapist Reva Reid of Binghamton.

Upon hearing the news today, Reid donned a sash and tiara given to her in anticipation of the win by her friend Pat Di Lorenzo who also nominated her.

Reid wins an all expenses paid trip to New York City to attend a taping of the Mel Robbins talk show during which remarkable women from across the country will be recognized.

“I’ve gotten some really sweet emails and text messages and phone calls about congratulating me and how well-deserved it was. It’s just so humbling and so sweet and I feel so loved and valued,” she said.

Reid says her client Andrew Blackman enjoyed watching the piece that also featured him, asking his family to play it over and over.

She says she’s looking forward to meeting the other women and learning about what they’re doing in their communities.

The Remarkable Women episode of Mel Robbins will air the week of March 23rd.

Thanks to everyone who nominated the remarkable women in their lives.