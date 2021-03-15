Remains of 21 year-old fire recruit brought to Lourdes hospital, hoping to determine cause of death

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles held a solemn procession through Binghamton today as the remains of a fire recruit were brought to Lourdes Hospital for an autopsy.

The stream of vehicles with flashing lights arrived at Lourdes shortly after 9 this morning.

21 year-old Peyton Morse of Watertown suffered a “medical emergency” while participating in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls on March 3rd.

His death was confirmed last Friday.

At the time of the incident, he was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment.

This morning, his body was transported from Packer to Lourdes so that a coroner could determine what caused his death.

Members of the Binghamton Fire Department lined the sidewalk near the entrance to the hospital to pay their respects.

A similar procession later carried his remains back to Watertown.

State Police have opened an investigation into Morse’s death.