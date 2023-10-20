BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local sports bar installed a golf simulator, so customers are not just watching the game, they’re playing in it.

The Relief Pitcher on Conklin Ave in Binghamton officially opened its new golf simulator room to the public over the weekend.

The Foresight Sports simulator lets you play full rounds of golf on over twenty real courses, hit the driving range, or play mini games.

The owner of the Relief Pitcher, Tabatha Newton says that the restaurant isn’t open until 11 a.m. but they’ll be taking golf reservations as early as 9 a.m. up until closing time.

She says that soon, they will begin to host leagues, where groups and couples can come in and play on a weekly basis.

Owner of The Relief Pitcher, Tabatha Newton says, “We’re a sports bar, so let’s add some more sports. Let’s be interactive, instead of sitting and watching all day, let’s get up and play. Golf is huge now, and the weather in Binghamton is not always good for golf so, now we can bring it inside.”

Reservations are hourly, and if you reserve the simulator, you also get the entire room along with it. Newton says to bring your own clubs.

Monday’s through Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. reservations are $40 per hour. Nights and weekends from 9 a.m. to close are $50 per hour.

Newton says to call (607) 203-9998 or stop in to reserve your tee time.