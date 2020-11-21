Regular deer hunting season starts Nov. 11 in Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Regular deer hunting season starts today according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation website.

Our sister station WETM spoke with a local gun shop owner to see how this year’s sales have been. The owner of Bullseye Shooter Supply, Brian Jones, said this year was really busy for the shop.

He also said keeping ammo in stock was difficult due to the lack of manufacturing from the pandemic.

“This year, it appears we’ll be on track to at least be as good as what 2013 was, which was our best year, or beat that,” said Jones. “Across the board I believe we’ve been selling rifles, shotguns and handguns pretty much in equal amounts in the last several months.”

Jones said manufacturers are still running at 50% capacity explaining the lack of ammo.

Also just a reminder the regular hunting season starts Saturday and runs until December 13th here in the Southern Tier.