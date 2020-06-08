Registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing a child

A Delaware County registered sex offender is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year-old Richard Bennett of Davenport and charged him with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Bennett subjected a girl under the age of 17 to sexual contact early last month.

Bennett is a registered level 2 sex offender stemming from his conviction in 2006 in Otsego County on a rape charge involving another victim under the age of 17.

He was released from prison in 2011.

As a result of New York State bail reform, Bennett was released without bail following this latest charge and an order of protection was issued on behalf of his alleged victim.

