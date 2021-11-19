Zoo New York’s eldest gray wolf ‘Keenai’ dies at 14

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Zoo New York lost its oldest gray wolf on Friday.

The zoo confirmed on November 19 that its gray wolf, Keenai, died after being closely observed this year. He was 14.

Keenai first arrived at the zoo on December 8, 2008, along with his lifelong mate, Kaja. Over 13 years, the pair littered 30 pups. One of the pups, Luna, still resides at Zoo New York.

According to zoo staff, the average life span of gray wolves in the wild is between six to eight years. “At nearly 15 years old, Keenai has lived a long life with Kaja, his mate, daughter Luna, and all the staff that cared for him,” staff noted.

The zoo confirmed that Keenai has been receiving pain management medication and was showing signs of old age. The preliminary cause of death is age-related kidney failure.

