Woman dead, husband arrested during ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva Middle School teacher is dead and her husband behind bars after an investigation into a suspicious death Friday.

New York State Police say Ashia M. Chilson-Gray, 40, was found dead in her home on East River Street when Waterloo Police responded to a welfare check there around 10 a.m. Friday.

Her husband, 38-year-old John W. Gray III, was arrested and charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

According to a statement sent to parents in the Geneva City School District, Chilson-Gray was a family and consumer sciences teacher at Geneva Middle School. Counselors and mental health professionals will be available to students and staff.

A nearby neighbor said this sort of thing never happens in the village.

“And the police came and they just asked if there were any cameras we had that looked that way and we didn’t,” said neighbor Ashley Coriale. “That’s all I know and the police wouldn’t confirm or deny anything with me.”

