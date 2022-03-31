THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) An accident on State Route 26 on Wednesday killed a man from Watertown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:20 p.m. on March 30, Deputies responded to a rollover crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Theresa.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a milk truck overturned in the ditch on the northern shoulder of State Route 26 between State Route 37 and Baker Road.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Randall Rink of Watertown, was the sole occupant of the truck and was trapped in the cab and had to be extricated. Deputies confirmed that Rink suffered severe injuries in the crash and died.

As a result of the crash, both lanes of Route 26 were closed to traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office later identified a witness of the crash who assisted with the investigation. No other vehicles were said to be involved and minor leakages from the tank were contained by fire crews.

The cause of the crash and why the truck exited the roadway remains unknown and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the New York State Police, Indian River Ambulance, TIERS Ambulance, Plessis Fire, Theresa Fire, Redwood Fire, NYS Department of Transportation and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.