(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The search is on Thursday for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County.

Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a fishing charter boat and did not resurface.

The Sheriff’s Department tells us a recovery is actively happening about a half-mile off shore near Route 5 and Route 76.

The four other people on the charter are reportedly not injured and are being taken back to shore by the Sheriff’s Department.

There is no information at this time on the status of the person or how they fell into the water.

The United States Coast Guard assisted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Water Emergency Team, along with Pennsylvania Emergency teams. According to the Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected.

