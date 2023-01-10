ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released surveillance footage of the officer who was dragged by a fleeing car during an altercation the night of December 29.

Just before midnight, officers entered the Mobile Mart convenience store on Culver Road and were made aware of a theft that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified by investigators as 33-year-old James Brumfield, allegedly stole two 18-packs of Budweiser.

Investigators said that officer Adam Goreman approached Brumfield’s car in the parking lot, opening the driver’s side door and ordering Brumfield to get out. Brumfield allegedly attempted to drive away instead, accelerating “at a high rate of speed.” Goreman then shot Brunfield once in the upper body, officers said.

Police said the officer got stuck between the door and the frame of the car, and was dragged across the parking lot, as seen in the video below.

Both men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage

Viewer discretion is advised.