UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly running over multiple people with her car and then fighting a pedestrian, all while a three-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle on June 29th.

According to police, around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division were traveling on the 1500 block of Oneida Street when they allegedly witnessed a vehicle drive and directly strike several people. The driver, who would later be identified as 30-year-old Dezzarae Gaines of Utica, then allegedly drove into several parked cars, and then ran into a tree before coming to a complete stop.

Immediately, as Gaines’ vehicle was stopping, another woman ran to the driver’s side, and the two women engaged in a physical altercation until the investigators intervened and detained them. When the officers started investigating what started the incident, they allegedly smelled alcohol on Gaines’ breath and noticed what turned out to be a three-year-old child in the back seat.

It is reported that the child was secured and unharmed during the incident and has currently been turned over to a relative who arrived on the scene.

Dezzarae Gaines of Utica was transported to the Utica Police Department and has been charged with the following:

Aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law Class D Felony)

Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving While Intoxicated

NYSV&TL Violations x5

Eyewitness News will update this story with any further information if it is released.