UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple felony charges for allegedly threatening a woman at knifepoint while breaking an ‘Order of Protection’ on June 21st.

Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Higby Road after receiving reports of a dispute taking place. It was reported a man who would later be identified as 54-year-old John Baccarini of Utica, allegedly entered the home brandishing a knife, and then threatened to kill the victim. As the victim was attempting to run away, Baccarini then allegedly threw the knife at them and left the residence.

Officers then issued a ‘Be On the Look Out’ or BOLO for Baccarini with other units and law enforcement in the area. Baccarini then was located not far from the scene and taken into custody without incident.

John Baccarini of Utica was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

After Baccarini’s arrest, it was later learned that the victim had an active order of protection against him.