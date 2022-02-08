ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has identified the suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Monday, February 7th as 23-year-old Paleigh M. Iannarilli (female) of Rome.

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that one person is dead, and another is in custody after a standoff at a residence on February 7th.

Around 12:00 pm on Monday, units with the Rome Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Milton Avenue in Rome after callers heard shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that there was a victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

A brief standoff with the suspected shooter then took place, but they were taken into custody without any further incident. It is confirmed that the gunshot victim has passed away.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation. Eyewitness News will continue to post updated information as it is released.