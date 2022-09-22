UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage on their Facebook page of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th.

The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took place.

The video is raw and contains disturbing images and strong language. Eyewitness News is preparing a broadcast edited version of the footage which can be seen during our 6:00 pm broadcast on WUTR Channel 20 and also here on CNYhomepage.com.