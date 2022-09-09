UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians on Saratoga Street on September 6th.

Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 900 block of Saratoga Street for a ‘shots fired’ investigation. On the scene, they found several discharged bullet casings and a live 9mm round in the road.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that a male, who would later be identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, was riding his bicycle north on Saratoga Street when he suddenly took out a handgun and allegedly started shooting at two people walking in front of him near Court Street. The juvenile then fled on his bike.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The UPD was given a description of the suspect and an investigation started at the point where the shooting occurred by tracing the route he fled with his bike. As the investigation continued, police were then able to find and review surveillance video on the route the suspect took when he fled and were allegedly able to make a positive identification.

Then on Thursday, September 8th, the juvenile suspect was allegedly seen by a patrol officer walking and was stopped for questioning. He was then detained without incident and transported to the Utica Police Department.

An investigator with the Juvenile Aid Division has charged the 17 year old with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Due to his age, his identity will not be released.