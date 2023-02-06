SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention Country music fans! Your favorite singer from Florida Georgia Line is coming to the Great New York State Fair this Summer!

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has announced he will bring his summer tour to the Great New York State Fair on Tuesday, August 29 at 8:00 p.m. at the Chevy Park Experience Stage for a free concert.

Photo provided by The Great New York State Fair

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Fair tickets for adults will be $6. Admission is free for children 12 and under, and those 65 years old and older.

The country singer-songwriter is touring his debut solo album and will be “‘Dancin’ in the Country” all throughout the summer.

Hubbard first “cruised” onto radio waves in 2012 as the lead-singer of the popular, multi-platinum-selling duo, Florida Georgia Line (FGL).

Hubbard’s debut solo songs include, “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country” which continues to climb the Country Top 30 and Billboard Top 200 music charts.

With songwriting credits on all tracks, Hubbard says the new music encapsulates who he has grown into as a husband, father of three, and man of faith.

“We are over the moon to announce our first concert of the 2023 Great New York State Fair, and we’re even more excited that it is a veteran performer who fans have followed for a decade,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We can’t wait to ‘dance in the country’ with Tyler Hubbard, and we look forward to announcing more concerts in the coming days and weeks!”

This summer’s performance will be Hubbard’s third performance at the Great New York State Fair, and first as a solo artist. Faithful fairgoers remember FGL’s debut at the Fair in 2013 – when they played to Chevy Court in the middle of a downpour, however, a year later, they returned to open for Jason Aldean at the Grandstand.

The 2023 Fair begins Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Monday, September 4. Music fans can expect at least two performances from national recording artists at the Fair’s major stages each day during the Fair.

The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8:00 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds).

On select days, there will be 2:00 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage. As more concerts are announced, the Fair’s team will update schedules on the Fair’s website with pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court.