TRENTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman on Sunday.

According to NYSP, around 3:17 p.m. on March 27, 29-year-old Shyneisia M. Johnson from Whitesboro was traveling south on Prospect Road in a 2017 Toyota Camry. An accident occurred when Johnson failed to stop at the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to a 2019 Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound on State Route 365.

The Ford Fusion was being operated by 49-year-old Donald G. Robinson Jr. from Sherrill which struck the Camry on the drivers’ side. The Camry came to rest on a culvert outlet pipe while the Fusion came to rest on the south side of the State Route 365 embankment.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene and Robinson was transported by Kuyahoora Ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica for evaluation. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.