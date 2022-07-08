UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An accident in the North Utica Shopping Center involving a tractor-trailer tanker has caused a serious hazmat situation and closed the shopping center itself, Leland Ave and I-790 West until further notice.

A tractor-trailer tanker containing diesel fuel became disabled and disconnected from the cab on the entrance ramp of I-790 behind the shopping center.

Members of the Utica Police Department, local hazmat response personnel, and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation evacuated the entire shopping center, including Price Chopper, as well as the Biglots plaza.

Biglots Plaza evacuations taking place

Photo Credit: Lauren Brill

Leland Ave Westbound, Herkimer Rd westbound, and I-790 Eastbound from the North Genesee St ramp are closed until further notice. UPD is asking anyone who needs access to Herkimer Road to do so from Dyke Road in the Town of Schuyler.

No injuries have been currently been reported.

Authorities advise there may be an odor in the air, but it is not harmful at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause behind the accident is still unknown. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.