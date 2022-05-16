INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Indian orchard, 64 vehicle tires have been slashed Sunday night at the transportation company, Youth On The Move. They serve about 100 people daily.

Youth On the Move Owner, Janice Brown told 22News a staff member came out Monday morning at 4:00 a.m. to check a handicapped accessible vehicle and realized the front tires were slashed. Which had been the same for the entire company.

Brown says they were already struggling during the pandemic, “it just doesn’t make sense. We’re trying to provide a device. I have staff. I have people that count on me every day.”

This company serves people who need special care, people with autism, and people on dialysis. Brown says she doesn’t know what’s next.

This appears to be an isolated incident, no reports or similar situations in the area at this time. Police are investigating.

