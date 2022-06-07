ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday.

According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.

They will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges, the date of their arraignment has not been set.

More than 30 departments assisted with putting out a fire at a former cereal factory located at 16 West River Street. The Orange Fire Department says no firefighters were injured however, two civilians suffered minor burns and are expected to be okay.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Chief Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

The fire was being investigated by the Orange Fire Department, the Orange Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging parents to keep smoking materials such as matches and lighters away from children and explain the dangers of fire.