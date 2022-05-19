BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula visited the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting memorial Thursday, one day after Josh Allen and Bills players served food at the scene.
The Pegulas were joined by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown, N.Y. native, as well as Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas. Goodell and his wife, Jane are donating $50,000 to the Bills’ Social Justice fund, News 4’s Marlee Tuskes reports.
Longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and former player Pat Kaleta, an Angola, N.Y. native, were also spotted.
On Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.
