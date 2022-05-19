BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula visited the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting memorial Thursday, one day after Josh Allen and Bills players served food at the scene.

The Pegulas were joined by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown, N.Y. native, as well as Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas. Goodell and his wife, Jane are donating $50,000 to the Bills’ Social Justice fund, News 4’s Marlee Tuskes reports.

Longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and former player Pat Kaleta, an Angola, N.Y. native, were also spotted.

On Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.

.@nflcommish Roger Goodell, a Jamestown native, and his wife Jane are donating $50,000 to the Bills Social Justice Fund in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/XebFo5Ob8U — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 19, 2022

Terry Pegula and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are here at Tops on Jefferson Avenue paying their respects to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/iPyArWPpty — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

“This is my city too.” Jim Kelly tells me he knew he had to come help. pic.twitter.com/gvnmaND8FF — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 19, 2022

Sabres alums Pat Kaleta and Rick Jeanneret have arrived at the Resource Council on East Ferry to help hand out food. Rob Ray is here as well – he brought a truck full of supplies including baby formula. pic.twitter.com/YDyW7B3GsJ — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 19, 2022

Latest mass shooting news

Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith & Roger Goodell volunteering at the Resource Council of WNY. pic.twitter.com/SQxDLVclFw — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

Terry and Kim Pegula said they weren’t in Buffalo when the shooting happened on Saturday but knew it was important to be here now and try to put a smile on some people’s faces in the wake of the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ow2aFbX7tK — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

I asked Kim Pegula what her message is to the victims’ families and the people of Buffalo after Saturday’s masa shooting. pic.twitter.com/DTEX4tIVeg — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

Thurman Thomas handing out groceries while volunteering at the Resource Council of WNY. pic.twitter.com/p2ud25YMLa — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

RJ doing his part here at the Resource Council of WNY. pic.twitter.com/p5O96LDXbo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

Bills alumni Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Ed Rutkowski here volunteering in the Buffalo community. So much support from our Buffalo sports professionals. Athletes, Coaches, announcers, owners, Commissioners to name a few. https://t.co/BfZWoSFcWb — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) May 19, 2022

Bruce Smith: "I bet you this racist did not count on this outpouring of love that's taken place right now, the strengthening of this community that's going on right now." pic.twitter.com/z8p1Et2rMJ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 19, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for more info.