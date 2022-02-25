SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches will come to Syracuse this weekend to compete in the State Winter Games. Athletes will compete in six sports: alpine skiing, figure skating, floor hockey skills, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe.

The Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country with over 51,000 athletes. The chapter assists with year-round sports training, athletic competitions, health screenings, and partners with 250 schools to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete together.

“Special Olympics New York athletes competing this weekend have outplayed thousands of their peers across the state to earn a shot at the gold medal. This is the moment they have all been waiting for,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “We are so proud to be back in Syracuse for the 2022 Winter Games, and to celebrate our athletes’ achievement with this generous, inclusive community.”

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

Friday. Feb. 25

7:00 – 8:15 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

The Oncenter, 800 South State St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Opening Ceremonies will be emceed by Mark Cronin and Special Olympics Snowshoe Athlete John Cronin, father-son duo and co-owners of Johns Crazy Socks. Local leaders, including State Senator John W. Mannion, Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon, II and members of law enforcement agencies, will join the athletes for Friday’s signature kickoff event.

Saturday, Feb. 26

9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Figure Skating

The Oncenter War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202

9:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Snowshoe & Cross-Country Skiing

Jamesville Beach Park, 3992 Apulia Rd, Jamesville, NY 13078

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Alpine Skiing & Snowboarding

Greek Peak Mountain Resort, 2000 State Route 392, Cortland, NY 13045

10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Floor Hockey

The Oncenter, 800 South State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies & Victory Dance

The Oncenter, 800 South State St., Syracuse, NY 13202