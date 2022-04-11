POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam announced that they will be relaxing their masking requirements for indoor academic instruction.

Starting on April 11 masks will be optional in classrooms, labs, and studios on campus. According to the university, the decision to ease restrictions comes after receiving input from the community and local health partners.

However, masks will still be required on public transportation and in some healthcare settings including student health services, the college’s counseling center, the community testing site, and the bear shuttle. The college also encouraged those with approved exemptions or who are eligible for boosters to continue to wear masks while indoors.

Additionally, the university stated that some classes may be asked to continue masking to help protect a participant with a documented underlying condition. For this reason, individuals on campus should have a mask with them at all times.

The university also reminded students and faculty that anyone who is within six to ten days of recovering from testing positive for COVID or who has symptoms is still required to continue to be masked around others.

A printable sign is available for individuals to post on their door to request that guests wear a mask. The college stated that they will continue to monitor the data and will update the policy if needed.