NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops will be offering a sweet treat to its customers on February 14 this year.

The company announced that their customers will be able to purchase any scoop of ice cream for 50 cents on Valentine’s Day. Customers will be able to choose from any of the company’s ice cream flavors which can be ordered on a cone or in a dish for the price.

There will be no limit on how many cones can be purchased, allowing customers to buy one for themselves as well and bring the sweet treat to someone special in their lives.