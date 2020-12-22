Steuben County reports one COVID-19 related death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, died from the virus.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 132. The individual was a 96-year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.
Steuben County also reported 69 new COVID cases today.
“COVID-19 is an unrelenting virus that has taken far too many members of our small community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman and our collective focus must remain on common sense prevention strategies.”
For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org.