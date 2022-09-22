OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported that a man from Schenevus, who was charged on September 8th with child pornography & torturing animals, has now been upgraded to Rape in the First Degree.

According to NYS Police, after further investigation, it has been determined that 56-year-old Francesco Carotenuto of Schenevus, NY allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the underage victim several years ago using force.

On September 17th, the charges against him were upgraded to the following:

Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Carotenuto was already being held on the prior charges. He was processed on and returned to jail.